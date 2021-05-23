Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 438,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,734. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. Analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $172,016.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,230 shares of company stock worth $2,540,014. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after buying an additional 141,006 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Arvinas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arvinas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

