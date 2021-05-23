Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $144.90. 1,108,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.51. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

