Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,041 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 33.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 53.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Sysco by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of -161.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

