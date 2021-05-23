Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,816 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

APTV traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.46. 1,351,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.