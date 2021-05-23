Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.03 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.89. 1,321,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

