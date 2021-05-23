Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $94,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The company has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

