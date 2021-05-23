Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $591.75. 543,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.35 and a 52-week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

