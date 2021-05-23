Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,438 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 53,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $43.88. 5,536,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,551. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.