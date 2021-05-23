Argus Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $120.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Argus from $180.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

PTON traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,514,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,178,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 67,829 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

