Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Investment analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARNGF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

