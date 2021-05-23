ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.18

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.18 and traded as high as C$9.15. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 1,799,448 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARX shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

