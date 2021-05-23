APY.Finance (APY) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.61 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001614 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 55.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00409885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00052178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00188228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.50 or 0.00746859 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,997,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.