Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $574,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TNL traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 270,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,474. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 150.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

