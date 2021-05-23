Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Interface worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 775.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 376,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 655,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 184,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

TILE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 460,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $896.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.12. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

