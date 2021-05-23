Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,723,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.