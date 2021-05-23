Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Position in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUBN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of AUBN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024. The firm has a market cap of $134.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.