Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VO stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $230.07. The company had a trading volume of 341,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,583. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $153.30 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

