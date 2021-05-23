Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,043,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,058 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 645,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 274,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

