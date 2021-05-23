Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 882 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,598,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,767,000 after purchasing an additional 472,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,421. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $99.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.