Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Barclays from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.45.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

