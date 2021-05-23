Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of APLS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.83. 1,116,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,980. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,361 shares of company stock worth $9,488,826. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $18,590,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

