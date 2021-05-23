ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310,912 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of ANSYS worth $132,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock worth $3,723,993 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.26. 270,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.47. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.04 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.