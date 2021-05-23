Anchor Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.87 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00007651 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $166.04 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,758,684 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

