Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

PLAN traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. 1,879,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,309. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 10.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 63.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $10,591,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

