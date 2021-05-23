Analyzing Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Triple P alerts:

Triple P has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilysys has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.5% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Agilysys -15.31% 23.84% 10.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triple P and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilysys 0 3 2 0 2.40

Agilysys has a consensus price target of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Triple P.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triple P and Agilysys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agilysys $137.18 million 8.45 -$34.07 million $0.81 60.52

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys.

Summary

Agilysys beats Triple P on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience. It also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. Agilysys, Inc. offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.