Analyzing Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and Coupang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.39 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.51 Coupang $11.97 billion 5.45 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Coupang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qurate Retail and Coupang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 3 2 0 2.40 Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29

Qurate Retail currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 16.60%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02% Coupang N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Qurate Retail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Coupang on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

