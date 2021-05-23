Analyzing Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25% Lattice Semiconductor 13.61% 16.98% 9.45%

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.46 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 16.49 $47.39 million $0.39 126.41

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enveric Biosciences and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 7 0 2.70

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $47.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.40%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Enveric Biosciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

