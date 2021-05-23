Analysts Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT at $15.50

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

SILV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SILV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 854,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,466. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after buying an additional 956,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after buying an additional 261,820 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at about $18,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at about $10,908,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 119,237 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.