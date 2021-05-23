Analysts Set Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Target Price at $1.50

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDRA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $26,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 903,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,782. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

