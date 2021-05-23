Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $101.36

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,593. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

