Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.44). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 101.02% and a negative return on equity of 59.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.67. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

