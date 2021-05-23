Analysts Expect Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) will report earnings per share of ($1.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings. Interpace Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interpace Biosciences.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million.

IDXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Interpace Biosciences from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Interpace Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 83,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.27% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Interpace Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpace Biosciences (IDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.