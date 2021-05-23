Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,474,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $235.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

