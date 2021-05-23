Analysts Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.94. Prologis reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 70,124 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,473. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

