Analysts Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $4.83 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.01. 1,846,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,861. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

