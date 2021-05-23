Analysts Anticipate L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.03. L Brands reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

L Brands stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. 5,825,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. L Brands has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $71.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

