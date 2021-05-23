Analysts Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). InflaRx reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InflaRx.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFRX. Raymond James cut their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

IFRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 232,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,482. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 508,093 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.