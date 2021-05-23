Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post sales of $6.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.29 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,814. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.43.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 429,032.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 467,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,539,000 after purchasing an additional 467,645 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.