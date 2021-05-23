Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. 3D Systems reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley upped their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,306,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,412. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $596,787. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after buying an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

