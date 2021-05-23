Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $185.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.23. Analog Devices has a one year low of $109.52 and a one year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

