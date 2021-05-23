ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of AMSSY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. 1,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.