Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,987 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.57. 1,556,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

