Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

