Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys Shares of 18,953 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,215 shares of company stock worth $46,849,109. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.88. 2,579,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,565. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

