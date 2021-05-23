America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

