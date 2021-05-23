American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) SVP Sells $102,157.55 in Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.05 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

