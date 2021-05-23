American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 790,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,182 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $36,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 15,095.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

AIG traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

