American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

NYSE:AEL opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.24.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.