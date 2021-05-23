American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $72,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 722.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,054. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

