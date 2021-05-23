Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.01 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). Approximately 60,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 53,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.72. The firm has a market cap of £49.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

In other news, insider Matthew Grainger sold 30,000 shares of Altus Strategies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,140.06). Also, insider Martin Keylock acquired 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £5,853.36 ($7,647.45).

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

